Report: Gattuso has always felt 'abandoned' by Leonardo and Maldini at AC Milan
30 April at 15:30AC Milan have made a decision. Gattuso will remain but only until the end of the season. After that, the club will start again with a new coach. Even Gattuso himself would have already made his choice on the future which will be, as mentioned, far from Milanello.
As evidenced by today's edition of Corriere della Sera, the manager's dubious statements were not born by chance but are the result of a hardship that has been brewing for some time.
During the season, in the deafening silence of the management and the ownership, the coach felt little support. Even when things were going well, Gattuso always felt abandoned by Leonardo and Maldini.
And when they went wrong, there was only him to show his face. In short, the tear is impossible to mend. The parties, in a friendly atmosphere, have decided to continue together but only until the end of the season.
