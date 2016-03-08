Report: Gattuso rejects offers from 18 clubs before joining Napoli
12 December at 12:55Gennaro Gattuso has rejected offers from as many as 18 clubs before becoming the manager of Italian Serie A giants Napoli, as per the Republic cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 41-year-old became the head coach of the first-team of the Naples-based club on Wednesday evening where he replaced Carlo Ancelotti on the bench.
As per the latest report, Gattuso has rejected as many as 18 offers from the time of his departure from AC Milan before finally agreeing to join Napoli.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments