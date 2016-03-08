Report: Gattuso to speak with Napoli president about player fines

Per the report, Gattuso will talk to De Laurentiis about the player fines, perhaps decreasing them if he doesn't manage to completely remove them. "If you have problems, my door is always open. The fines? I will speak with the president," he reportedly said.

As reported by today's edition of La Repubblica, Napoli's new manager Gennaro Gattuso is willing to act as a mediator - and peacemaker - between the team and the club. Recently, the club president decided to fine his players, which has created a poor environment.