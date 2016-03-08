Report: Gattuso wants AC Milan left-back at Napoli; the formula
12 December at 14:15What does the future hold for Faouzi Ghoulam? The Napoli left-back will have to provide physical guarantees to his new boss Gennaro Gattuso, otherwise the Partenopei might have to search for a new player on the transfer market.
As Tuttosport reports, the manager would like to reunite with Ricardo Rodriguez, who has spent most of his time on the bench with AC Milan this season. Napoli could try to bring him in on a six-month loan, though the Rossoneri most likely wouldn't accept as they would have to find a backup to Hernandez.
