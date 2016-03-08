Report: Gattuso wants AC Milan left-back at Napoli; the formula





For more news, visit our homepage. As Tuttosport reports, the manager would like to reunite with Ricardo Rodriguez, who has spent most of his time on the bench with AC Milan this season. Napoli could try to bring him in on a six-month loan, though the Rossoneri most likely wouldn't accept as they would have to find a backup to Hernandez.

​What does the future hold for Faouzi Ghoulam? The Napoli left-back will have to provide physical guarantees to his new boss Gennaro Gattuso, otherwise the Partenopei might have to search for a new player on the transfer market.