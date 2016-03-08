Report: Gazidis wants to create an AC Milan against discrimination

A stronger and economically healthy AC Milan but not only. As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, Rossoneri CEO Ivan Gazidis wants to create a more "open" and modern Milan, a club that embodies the founding values of sport and civil society, welcoming diversity as an enrichment. But what does the former Arsenal director refer to?



First of all, the issue of racism. The chants against Bakayoko and Kessie during Milan-Lazio deeply disturbed the CEO. However, there is not only the "no to racism" in Gazidis' vision. He wants to create a Milan that can make Italian football more civilized, against all forms of discrimination. No one in the Rossoneri project will have to feel sidelined because of their gender, religion or sexual orientation.