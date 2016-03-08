According to Primocanale, the alternative would be Sweden's star midfielder, Albin Ekdal, who's played with Juventus, Siena, Bologna and Cagliari before.

The Swede has been in Germany for three years, but his side Hamburg were relegated. Therefore, it's likely that he will leave the club.

Genoa have in recent days been in tough negotiations for Mandragora with Juventus, and should the deal break down, then they have identified an alternative.