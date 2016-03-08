Report: Genoa interested in free-agent Ben Arfa
19 November at 14:55Italian Serie A outfit Genoa are interested in signing midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa in the January transfer window, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 32-year-old is without a club since July 2019 after his contract with French club Stade Rennais came to an end.
As per the latest report, Rossoblùs’ hierarchy are now evaluating the possibility of signing the former Newcastle United midfielder who has also attracted interest from league rivals Sampdoria in the recent past.
