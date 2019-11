It's no secret that Emre Can wants to leave Juventus in January, having received a lot less game time than he expected under Maurizio Sarri. Therefore, he has attracted the interest of several European clubs, and it seems a new suitor has emerged.

According to Sky Sport Germany, Borussia Dortmund are thinking about signing the midfielder in January, although they haven't reached out to the Bianconeri yet. Considering the situation, though, there shouldn't be too many issues in the negotiations.