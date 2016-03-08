Report: Giampaolo wants to rejuvenate Andre Silva at AC Milan
16 June at 13:00Andre Silva has been going through difficult career moments in the past two campaigns. After an underwhelming season with Milan, the Portuguese striker joined Sevilla on loan but despite a positive start, he ended his spell on a negative note and will return to Milanello this summer.
As reported by today's edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, the new AC Milan coach Marco Giampaolo seems to be planning to rejuvenate Andre Silva and make him an important player on his tactical board. In the new Milan, the Portuguese international would play as a second striker, alongside Krzysztof Piatek, exploiting his best qualities: speed, dribbling and sense of goal.
However, a bit more desire and work will be necessary from the attacker. His technical qualities are undisputed but at times, he seemed mentally too soft and overly confident of his abilities. He will need to show he deserves a place with the Rossoneri this summer or he will be placed on the market, as there is high demand for the talented striker.
