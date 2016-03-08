Report: Griezmann wants Atletico stay despite Barcelona interest
04 June at 13:45As per reports from Spanish daily ABC, Antoine Griezmann has told the people close to him that he will stay at Atletico Madrid this summer.
Griezmann has drawn links with a move to Barcelona over the last few months after a move to Manchester United fell through last summer because of a transfer ban that was imposed on Atletico Madrid. Rumors of a move to Barcelona don't seem to die out.
As per ABC, there are personal and sporting issues behind Griezmann's intent to stay at Atletico, with his family's desire to stay in Madrid one big reason.
Another reason is the new contract that Atleti have offered him and that will make him earn as much as 25 million euros per season and it will have a release clause of about 200 million euros.
