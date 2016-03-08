Report: Guardiola eyes Aston Villa star in summer of 2020
13 January at 14:51English Premier League giants Manchester City are interested in signing league rivals Aston Villa’s star midfielder Jack Grealish, as per Metro cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 24-year-old is one of the hottest young property in English football and has been attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the recent past.
As per the latest report, City manager Pep Guardiola is extremely impressed with Grealish during his team’s 6-1 win against Villa on Sunday and is now eager to bring the attacking midfielder to the club in the summer of 2020.
