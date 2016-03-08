Report: Guardiola eyes Real Madrid defender

22 October at 17:30
English Premier League outfit Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola is eyeing a move for Real Madrid veteran defender Raphael Varane, as per Don Balon.

The Manchester-based club are short of options on the defensive front with the departure of Vincent Kompany in the summer.

As per the latest report, Guardiola is eying a move for Real’s defender Varane in the summer of 2020.

In the recent past, the Manchester-based club have been linked with the Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan defender Milan Škriniar.

