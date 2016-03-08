Report: Guardiola eyes two defenders in January
01 October at 16:15English Premier League outfit Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola is eyeing two defenders signing in the upcoming January transfer window, as per Fotospor.
The defending English champions are short on defensive options after injuries to Aymeric Laporte and John Stones.
Therefore, as per the latest development, the former Barcelona manager has identified Inter Milan’s Milan Škriniar and Leicester City’s Caglar Soyuncu as the two possible targets for the January transfer window.
