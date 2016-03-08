Report: Guardiola gives green signal for Arteta's departure
17 December at 13:00English Premier League outfit Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola has given his green signal for the departure of his deputy Mikel Arteta who is in line to become the next manager of league rivals Arsenal, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 37-year-old has been linked with a vacant position at the North London-based club since the sacking of Unai Emery few weeks ago.
As per the latest development, Guardiola has given green signal for the departure of Arteta—who is currently working as his assistant—which effectively has now paved way for a return of the former Spain U21 international to his former club, but in a managerial role.
