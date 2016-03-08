Report: Guardiola reject Juve offer and plots Man City exit

Pep Guardiola has rejected a € 20 million-a-year offer made by Juventus, Eurosport. fr reports. The Spanish manager has been heavily linked with the Juventus since Max Allegri left the Old Lady's bench and according to the French website, the offer of the Serie A giants has already been rejected by the Manchester City manager who is considering his future at the Etihad Stadium.



As per the Daily Star, Guardiola is thinking of leaving the club next summer, after his fourth year in Manchester.







"There are no suggestions Guardiola will leave Man City this summer", reports the English tabloid, but in the next summer he could leave the Premier League club and take a sabbatical like he did in 2012 after leaving Barcelona.



Guardiola is contracted with Manchester City until 2021 and Maurizio Sarri remains in pole position to move to Turin to replace Max Allegri at Juventus.