Report: Guardiola will be Juventus' new manager

21 May at 23:55
According to the latest reports out of Italy, namely from the journalist Federico Gennarelli, Juventus have reached an agreement with Man City manager Pep Guardiola for next season.
 
In fact, Gennarelli claims that today was the decisive day, as Guardiola was in Milan to meet with Paratici. The Spanish manager will sign a four-year deal with the club, taking over from Allegri. However, there have not been any confirmations on Calciomercato's end as of now.
 

