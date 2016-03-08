Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis revealed yesterday that he wants € 35 million to sell the partenopei captain Marek Hamsik.The Slovakia International had decided to leave the San Paolo and try a new experience in China but according to Sky Sport he has now changed his mind and seems determined to remain at the club for at least one more season.Hamsik has never really pusher to leave the San Paolo and Napoli have not received good offers for the player which means the love story between Napoli and the Slovakian will probably continue in the coming years.