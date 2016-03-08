Report: Hazard to Real Madrid to be announced 'in the next few hours'

Eden Hazard's move from Chelsea to Real Madrid is nearing completion. As reported La Sexta, an agreement has finally been reached between all the parties involved and the announcement will be made official between this evening and tomorrow. The Los Blancos are set to pay 100 million euros to Chelsea for the Belgian superstar.

The transfer is expected to go through after months and even years of speculation, with the attacker 'flirting' with the Spanish club through media on several occasions and also admitting after the Europa League final that it could have been his last match for the Blues.

During his time at the Stamford Bridge Hazard made 352 appearances for the club. The 28-year-old scored 110 goals and assisted another 92 for Chelsea since arriving from Lille in July 2012. Now, Zinedine Zidane will expect a similar impact from him at the Santiago Bernabeu, as Real Madrid look to bounce back from a negative season.

