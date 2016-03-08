Report: Here is when Ibrahimovic will be presented to the press
30 December at 20:50Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be presented to the press on January 3rd 2020 at 10:00 o'clock (this according to Milannews.it). The presentation will take place at Casa Milan as Ibra is set to start a new adventure.
BACK AT MILAN - The 38-year-old Swedish attacker has returned at the club after 7 years (playing at PSG, Manchester United and Los Angeles Galaxy during this span). The Rossoneri club took the time to write up 10 curiosities about their new signing on the official club website. Here they are:
1. Ibrahimovic returns to Milan after playing two seasons with the club, where he was also the protagonist of the last Scudetto won in 2010/11.
2. The Swede is the player who has scored the most goals with Milan in Serie A in the decade (42 goals), at least 11 more than any other player in this period.
3. The Rossoneri are the team with which Zlatan has scored the most goals in a single Serie A season (28 in 2011/12) and provided the most assists (11 in 2010/11).
4. Only Gunnar Nordahl (35 goals in 49/50 and 34 in 50/51) scored more goals than Ibrahimovic (28 in 2011/12) in a single season for Milan
5. In his two seasons with Milan, Ibrahimovic played 85 matches for the Rossoneri in all competitions, scoring more than double the goals (56) and serving more assists (21) than any other teammate during this period.
6. Two of the four league campaigns in which Milan conquered at least 80 points, in the era of three-point victories, have arrived precisely in the two seasons in which the Swede played for the club.
7. In the era of three-point victories (from 94/95 to today), Ibra is the Milan footballer with the best goal average per game in Serie A.
8. No player has scored more goals than Ibrahimovic away from home in a single Serie A season (16 in 2011/12), like Ciro Immobile.
9. Since Ibrahimovic's arrival in Serie A, only Lionel Messi (78) and Cristiano Ronaldo (60) have scored more goals from outside the area than him in the five major European leagues.
10. The Swedish striker has found the net with six different teams in the Champions League (Juve, Inter, Barcelona, Milan and PSG). He is the footballer who has scored with the most jerseys in the competition.
