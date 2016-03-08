Report: Higuain agrees terms with Chelsea
04 July at 21:25Gonzalo Higuain could very well leave Juventus soon especially if the club somehow gets to sign Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo.
According to Sportmediaset (via Fox Sports), it seems like Chelsea are very close to acquiring him. Maurizio Sarri wants him very much so as it seems like Gonzalo Higuain might be announced as a new Chelsea player after the hiring of Maurizio Sarri. In all, Juve should get 60 million euros from this transfer as Higuain seems open to the idea of playing in the Engish Premier league.
Other than Higuain, another player Sarri might get from Juve is Daniele Rugani as he likes him very much so. Let's not forget that Rugani worked with Sarri during their Empoli days where as Higuain worked with Sarri at Napoli.
Gonzalo Higuain had a pretty strong season as he scored 27 goals this past season with Juve and Argentina. Cristiano Ronaldo's future might very well have a big impact on Higuain's future with the bianconeri...
Go to comments