Report: Higuain recovers; will start against Olympiacos
03 October at 19:40Gonzalo Higuain has seemingly recovered from the physical problems that kept him away from the field for the matches against Atalanta and Empoli.
According to Sky Italia, the Argentinian striker has been training for some days with the group, demonstrating his good physical condition. In fact, tomorrow he could return to starting up front for Milan, as they take on Olympiacos.
