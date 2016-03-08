Report: Higuain set to meet Milan tomorrow as the rossoneri are "optimistic"
28 July at 21:40Gonzalo Higuain is on Milan and Chelsea's radar as the Argentine star seems set to leave Juve after Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival. Milan have been working on the Higuain and Caldara fronts for a while now as a swap deal with Bonucci seems to be on the cards.
According to Sky Sport 24 (via Milannews.it), it seems like Gonzalo Higuain and his brother\agent will be arriving in Italy to talk to Milan tomorrow. This will be a crucial meeting as the rossoneri want to convince him right away to join their project. Still according to Sky Sport, it seems like a Bonucci-Caldara swap deal has already been agreed upon as Milan now have to agree a deal with Higuain since Juve want him to be part of the operation. The coming hours will be crucial for AC Milan and for Juve as talks are ongoing. Milan are said to be "optimistic" that a deal can be found as time will tell....
