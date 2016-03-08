Report: Higuain to meet Leonardo soon

Milan have been working on a Bonucci-Caldara-Higuain deal with Juve for some time now as the last thing missing seems to be Higuain's approval. According to Sky Sport, Juve and Milan already have an agreement in place as Bonucci and Caldara have already given their okay on the move. The final piece of the puzzle seems to be Higuain as he will soon be meeting with Leonardo. All but done? Not yet since Higuain reportedly has a few doubts on the move. He is willing to accept Milan but at the same time he has some doubts on the transfer formula and his salary.



The rossoneri would acquire him on a paid loan with an option to buy (about 20+35 million euros). This is the only way Milan could make it work since they have to watch out for the FFP rules. Leonardo will soon meet with Higuain as he will tell him that they view him as an important player and that they want to keep him long term. They will also have to discuss his salary as things seem to be moving in the right direction. More to come as Chelsea have also said to be intereted in him too.



