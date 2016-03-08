Report: How AC Milan could line up with Ibrahimovic

Of course, this very much depends on the transfer market, as the Rossoneri might bring in some reinforcements. According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, though, we can already know somewhat figure out how the XI could look (based on the current players).

Possible Milan XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Krunic, Bennacer, Bonaventura; Calhanoglu, Ibrahimovic, Leao.

As Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back in town, things will certainly change at AC Milan. In addition to the approach and attitude, two fronts on which the Swede surely will be able to affect his teammates, there could also be some changes with regards to the team selection.