Report: Ibrahimovic agent contacts Inter for possible move

Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent Mino Raiola has contacted Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan for a possible move, as per Il Giornale The 38-year-old is coming to an end of his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) club LA Galaxy and is looking for a new club.As per the latest report, Raiola has contacted the Milan-based club to evaluate a possibility of a move in the near future despite reports of Inter’s President Giuseppe Marotta’s unwillingness to bring the former Manchester United striker to the San Siro.