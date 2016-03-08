Report: Ibrahimovic agent contacts Inter for possible move
21 October at 13:00Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent Mino Raiola has contacted Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan for a possible move, as per Il Giornale.
The 38-year-old is coming to an end of his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) club LA Galaxy and is looking for a new club.
As per the latest report, Raiola has contacted the Milan-based club to evaluate a possibility of a move in the near future despite reports of Inter’s President Giuseppe Marotta’s unwillingness to bring the former Manchester United striker to the San Siro.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments