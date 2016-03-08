Report: Ibrahimovic could still join AC Milan; the details

For more news, visit our homepage. According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Mino Raiola is in constant contact with the Milan management, although not only for Ibrahimovic. The latter's contract expires at the end of December, meaning he could arrive for free in January.

Despite the rumours in recent days, Zlatan Ibrahimovic could still join AC Milan. Six months to finish at the top level, as the Rossoneri join Bologna in the race for the 38-year-old.