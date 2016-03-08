Report: Ibrahimovic could still join AC Milan; the details
13 November at 11:15Despite the rumours in recent days, Zlatan Ibrahimovic could still join AC Milan. Six months to finish at the top level, as the Rossoneri join Bologna in the race for the 38-year-old.
According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Mino Raiola is in constant contact with the Milan management, although not only for Ibrahimovic. The latter's contract expires at the end of December, meaning he could arrive for free in January.
