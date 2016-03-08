Report: Ibrahimovic has upped his requests in Milan negotiations

06 December at 14:45
The Ibrahimovic-Milan saga is far from finished. A response from the Swedish striker what expected at the start of December, but six days in, it hasn't arrived yet. According to Corriere Dello Sport, there is a very good reason for that.
 
The Rossoneri have offered €6m for an 18-month contract to the 38-year-old, who initially seemed willing to accept this. However, as the report states, he has changed his requests during the negotiations, wanting more from his former club.
 

