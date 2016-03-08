Report: Ibrahimovic renewal further away as Milan's UCL dream vanishes

Subsequently, the automatic renewal of Zlatan Ibrahimovic is further away. The Swede, who signed a six-month deal with the club in January, would remain for one more season in the event of Champions League qualification, as per a clause in his contract.

The upcoming weeks will thus be crucial to understand how next season will be for Milan. As mentioned, though, with Atalanta in red-hot form as of late, top four is unlikely. For more news, visit our homepage.

However, now that it seems unlikely, he will have to sit down with the Rossoneri directors to understand Elliott's project for next season, and if it matches his ambitions. In addition to Ibrahimovic, the renewal of Gigio Donnarumma is also on hold, per the report.