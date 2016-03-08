Report: Ibrahimovic's Milan contract details revealed, the latest
30 December at 21:57According to SportItalia (via Milannews.it), Zlatan Ibrahimovic will earn 3.5 million euros plus an additional 500.000 euros in bonuses at Milan in the next 6 months. If Ibra plays in 50% of the games, his one year contract renewal will automatically kick-in as he will then earn 6 million euros plus another 4 million euros in add-on's in 2020-2021.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is ready to change the course of the rossoneri's season as the club prepared a well-defined project for the arrival of the Swedish superstar, this according to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com).
Firstly, in economic terms: the idea is that Ibrahimovic will repay himself. In practice, the 15 million euros gross price that Milan will spend on his salary (in case of confirmation until 2021) should be fully compensated by the effect of Ibra marketing wise.
The hope of Elliott is that Ibrahimovic's face and fame will increase Milan's international merchandising, attract more fans to San Siro and above all welcome new sponsors, with the renewal of the partnership with Fly Emirates likely very much dependent on the presence of Ibrahimovic.
Then there is the technical aspect: Milan hope that Pioli's formation will immediately benefit from Ibra's arrival. He is a leader, a driver, urges his teammates and decides matches by himself. With him, it is no longer far fetched to think of a return at least to the Europa League and the consequent revenues from UEFA.
Finally, the enhancement of the squad and teammates. In the past, Zlatan has favored the growth of players such as Nocerino, Boateng or El Shaarawy. Today Pioli hopes that the Swede can be the spark that can get the best out of some players and enhance many unexpressed talents at Milan.
