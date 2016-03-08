Report: Ibrahimovic's wife could push for Milan return

Zlatan.Ibrahimovic.attenti.2018.jpg GETTY IMAGES
18 November at 18:45
The rumours of a potential return to Milan for Ibrahimovic are increasing by the day. It's clear that the Rossoneri need a player like the Swede, and according to Gazzetta Dello Sport, they could be assisted by the striker's wife.
 
Helena Seger is in love with the city and could push for a return to Milan. Ibrahimovic is expected to make a decision by mid-December, ready to start his new adventure before the January window opens.
 

