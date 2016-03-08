Report: Ibrahimovic selects Milan as his next club
10 December at 10:20Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has chosen Italian Serie A giants AC Milan as his next club, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 38-year-old is a hot property now a days as he is set to become a free agent in January after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end on December 31.
There have been reports in the media recently that the Milan-based club’s hierarchy have offered an 18-month contract worth of €6 million to the former Manchester United striker.
As per the latest report, Ibrahimovic has decided to join Milan after consulting with friends and families and now the only thing which is missing is an agreement over the financial package.
If the deal will go through, it will be the return of the former Sweden international to the San Siro after a gap of more than seven years.
