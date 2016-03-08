Report: Ibrahimovic to AC Milan remains only a suggestion, the details
10 November at 19:05Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan. In the past couple of weeks, new rumours have emerged about the possible return of the Swedish giant to the San Siro, as the MLS Commissioner fueled the rumours with his words about the Rossoneri 'recruiting' the Los Angeles Galaxy forward.
However, as reported in today's edition of Corriere della Sera (via milanlive.it), the hypothesis of a return of the veteran attacker is only a suggestion and then announcement from the US has already been denied.
"He was among the best in the world and still is," Maldini recently said to Swedish outlet Expressen. But that was it, only statement of esteem and affection towards the former Barcelona, Inter and Juventus striker. Nothing regarding transfer market dynamic, on which he preferred not to express himself.
The Rossoneri, in fact, seem to be looking elsewhere for what concerns the winter transfer market campaign, even in terms of attacking option, despite the availability of the Scandinavian, as his contract in the MLS expires at the end of the calendar year.
The focus remains predominantly on young players, with some derogations relating to experienced players but among which Zlatan would not be included.
Go to comments