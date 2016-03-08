Report: Ibrahimovic waiting for Napoli, Milan offers before deciding Bologna move
19 November at 17:55Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is waiting for offers from Italian Serie A giants Napoli and AC Milan before making his final decision regarding moving to Bologna, as per Sportmediaset cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 38-year-old is set to become a free-agent once his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) club Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end on December 31 next month.
There have been media reports in the last few days that Serie A outfit Bologna are leading the race to sign the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker in the January transfer window.
But as per the latest development, Ibrahimovic is taking time before making his decision as he is waiting for offers from Napoli and Milan—both of whom have shown interest in acquiring the services of the former Manchester United striker in the recent past.
Ibrahimovic has a vast experience of playing in the Serie A as he has already represented as many as three clubs in the Italy’s top division in the past.
