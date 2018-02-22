Report: Icardi’s new release clause revealed
16 May at 19:30Inter want Mauro Icardi to extend his stay at the club and according to Internews the nerazzurri have already begun new contract talks with the Argentinean striker.
Icardi has a € 110 million release clause included in his contract and both Real Madrid and Psg have been linked with welcoming the striker’s services. Icardi’s clause is only valid for clubs outside Serie A and Inter want to improve it as soon as possible.
According to the report Inter want to stretch Inter’s stay at the club until 2023. Icardi’s new salary could be also raised to € 8 million becoming the highest earner in Serie A ahead of Leonardo Bonucci and Gonzalo Higuain.
The former Sampdoria star has recently talked about his future refusing to rule out a possible Inter exit in the sumer:
“The Champions League qualification was our main objective. We could miss out on it and now we have to hope Crotone won’t lose against Lazio. I will talk with the club at the end of the season and we will take the best decision. I always work for the team’s good. I have a problem at my knee but I always want to play and I always try to do my best. If I will play the World Cup I will do an extra effort, if not I will rest my knee.”
