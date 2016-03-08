Report: Icardi set to start for PSG against Madrid

17 September at 11:20
On-loan striker Mauro Icardi is set to make his debut for his new club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League tie against Real Madrid on Tuesday, as per Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Inter Milan striker who is currently with PSG on a season-long loan with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season, will start alongside Edison Cavani upfront.

The French champions will be short on attacking options as star winger Kylian Mbappe is unavailable due to an injury problem whereas Brazil international Neymar will miss out due to suspension.

