Report: Icardi to leave Inter in June despite possible return on the pitch
10 March at 14:45The Mauro Icardi telenovela continues at Inter, with negotiations ongoing between the Argentinian striker's representatives and Giuseppe Marotta as well as Steven Zhang in the next couple of days.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, there could be new updates about the situation today and Icardi is expected to be at the San Siro with Wanda Nara to watch his team's match against Spal.
One of the problems of the whole situation remains the different interpretation of the issue by each party. Icardi is convinced he does not need to clarify anything with his teammates, while they are waiting for a gesture.
The solution could be reached in a way that suits everyone. Inter do not want to see one of its assets devalued and need to qualify to the Champions League and reach the furthest stage possible in the Europa League. It doesn't seem unlikely to see the former captain feature in the return leg against Frankfurt but the Nerazzurri hope for him to play in the derby against AC Milan.
As mentioned above, Steven Zhang's early return to Milano could help, as he is expected to meet Icardi in the coming days. Work in progress for the possible return of Icardi on the pitch but Marotta and Inter are tired about the situation which is why it is likely that at the end of the season there will be a separation. From Icardi and all those who have contributed to 'raise the level of tension'.
