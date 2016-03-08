Report: Immobile could start for the Azzurri against Portugal

According to the latest reports (via Calciomercato.com), it seems like Azzurri boss Roberto Mancini will be using a 4-3-3 formation ahead of Italy's crucial Nations league game against Portugal on Saturday. Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne and Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa are the favorites to start on the wings as Lazio star Ciro Immobile is currently the "favorite" to start upfront. This is who coach Mancini used in training earlier today as all three of these players are pretty good bets to start against Portugal. The other option would be to use Insigne in the false 9 role but this seems unlikely as of now. If Immobile will be getting the start like it seems, he will surely hope to receive a lot of quality passes from Marco Verratti and Jorginho, who are both set to start in the midfield for Italy.



More to come on the matter as you can view more general football news by visiting Calciomercato.com right here right now.