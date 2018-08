Report: Immobile to renew his deal with Lazio "soon"

Lazio are said to be close to extending Ciro Immobile's contract with the club. Immobile has been one of the best strikers in the league over the past few years as his current deal expires in 2022. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, a deal between Lazio and Immobile is "close" as the plan would be to extend his contract till 2023 (1 extra year) with a salary increase. For more news, visit Calciomercato.com.