Report: Immobile to start against Portugal?

Ciro Immobile or Andrea Belotti could start up front for Roberto Mancini's team in their game against Portugal tomorrow. Italy played against Poland a few days ago as the game ended 1-1 (with Jorginho scoring the tying goal for the azzurri, thus responding to Napoli's Zielinski). It now seems like coach Mancini will stick with the 4-3-3 system but he will likely replace Mario Balotelli with either Ciro Immobile or Andrea Belotti. Here is how both sides could look for their encounter as Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't called up by the Portuguese national team. View the probable lineups bellow:



Portugal (4-3-3): Patricio; Cancelo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Mario Rui; Pizzi, Ruben Neves, William; Bernardo Silva, Andre Silva, Rony Lopes



Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Zappacosta, Bonucci, Chiellini, Criscito; Gagliardini, Jorginho, Bonaventura; Bernardeschi, Belotti, Chiesa.



