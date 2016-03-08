Report: Increase in valuation of Milan’s Hernandez
22 November at 10:30Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s highly-rated full-back Theo Hernandez’s value has increased in the recent months, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 22-year-old joined the Rossoneri in the summer transfer window for a reported transfer fee of €20 million from Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid.
As per the latest report, after series of impressive performances for his new club in the ongoing season, Hernandez’s value has now increased up to €35 million.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments