Report: Inter agree personal terms with Eriksen, the latest

Inter Milan are coming off a disappointing 1-1 draw against Atalanta in the Italian Serie A as Antonio Conte's team are now second in the Serie A standings (Juve have a two point advantage). The Nerazzurri played against Cagliari in the Coppa Italia earlier today as the nerazzurri ended up winning 4-1 (thanks to a Romelu Lukaku brace).In the mean time, Beppe Marotta and his staff have been working hard on the transfer market. As we previously mentioned, Inter and AS Roma are very close to completing a Politano-Spinazzola swap deal as both players are expected to undergo their respective medicals tomorrow. Inter are also inching closer to Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud as they have agreed on personal terms with the French striker.INTER ALSO FIND AN AGREEMENT WITH SPURS' ERIKSEN - According to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com), Inter have now also agreed to terms with Tottenham's Christian Eriksen. The nerazzurri would like to make a move for him right away as they are reportedly ready to offer Tottenham 10 million euros for him. The Spurs would like to get 20 million euros but a deal can surely be found. More to come...