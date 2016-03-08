Report: Inter and Juve to battle it out for five free transfers

The challenge has begun. Juventus and Inter are on the hunt for new free signings just like we have seen in the past few seasons, reinforcing the squad without paying a bunch in transfer fees. In January, it's only six months left until the summer, which means they can start negotiating.The names? The two clubs share multiple targets, just as they have different ones. Five players are being followed by both sides, according to IlBianconero.com: Eriksen (Tottenham), Vertonghen (Tottenham), Kurzawa (PSG), Meunier (PSG) and Mertens (Napoli). It remains to be seen who will win the battle, though they aren't the only ones interested.