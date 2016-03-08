Report: Inter and Juve to battle it out for five free transfers

eriksen, tottenham, conferenza, 2018/19
16 November at 16:45
The challenge has begun. Juventus and Inter are on the hunt for new free signings just like we have seen in the past few seasons, reinforcing the squad without paying a bunch in transfer fees. In January, it's only six months left until the summer, which means they can start negotiating.

The names? The two clubs share multiple targets, just as they have different ones. Five players are being followed by both sides, according to IlBianconero.com: Eriksen (Tottenham), Vertonghen (Tottenham), Kurzawa (PSG), Meunier (PSG) and Mertens (Napoli). It remains to be seen who will win the battle, though they aren't the only ones interested.

For more news, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus
Napoli
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.