Report: Inter and Marotta want revenge on Juve; plan to snatch Pogba
03 January at 15:30As the January window is underway, a bunch of rumours are appearing every day. Of course, all of them have to be taken with a pinch of salt, especially the more sensational ones. Today, Panorama.it (via IlBianconero.com) published exactly this, saying that Inter could move for Pogba.
It's no secret that the midfielder is ready to leave Man Utd, having been linked with Juventus and Real Madrid in the last few months. Certainly, those teams seem like probable destinations. The same can't be said for Inter.
Per the report, the Nerazzurri's CEO Marotta wants revenge on Juventus, following the missed signing of Kulusevski. Obviously, a potential operation wouldn't take place until the summer, but that doesn't lower the cost of the Frenchman.
The player's request is very high, as the report continues, wanting €12m per year. Furthermore, Man Utd would at least wants €80-90m. As mentioned, the rumour has to be taken with a pinch of salt.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments