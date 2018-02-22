Report: Inter consider surprise bid for Roma full-back
09 May at 13:35Bruno Peres will almost certainly leave Roma during this summer’s transfer window, having fallen out of favour with coach Eusebio Di Francesco over the course of the last few months.
Indeed, there has been a lot of speculation suggesting that he could join Liga NOS giants Benfica or return to his native Brazil at the end of the season. However, according to the latest reports from La Repubblica, a surprise contender for his signature has emerged in recent days.
Inter, coached by former Giallorossi boss Luciano Spalletti, have identified him as a potential target. With Financial Fair Play restrictions continuing to play a huge part in determining what the Nerazzurri can and cannot do, they will struggle to sign João Cancelo on a permanent deal.
The 28-year-old, who has also represented the likes of Santos and Torino, would be a much cheaper option given the fact that he is valued at somewhere between €6-9 million, depending on whether they try to sign him on loan with an option or obligation to buy.
