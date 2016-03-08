Inter are continuing their search for reinforcements as they look to build on last year’s 4-place finish and to have a squad ready for Champions League play. Their eyes may now be set on Russia in order to bring a young Argentine midfielder back to Serie A.According to Tuttosport, the friendly match between Inter and Zenit tonight will be the right occasion for a meeting between the Nerazzurri’s Ausilio and the Russian leaders to talk about Leandro Paredes, who Spalletti holds in high regard. Paredes spent 2014-2017 at Roma, with a loan to Empoli in 2015, before joining Roberto Mancini’s Zenit Saint Petersburg where he has impressed.Paredes appeared in 28 league matches this past season for Zenit. In that time he produced four goals and eight assists. Meanwhile, in the Europa league he managed to produce a goal and three assists in seven matches.