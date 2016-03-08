Report: Inter deposit Diego Godin's contract

All done for the arrival of Diego Godin at Inter. After the rumours and negotiations of the past few months, the defender himself confirmed on Tuesday, in an emotional press conference, his departure from Atletico Madrid, the team he had become a symbol of, as well as the captain.



Inter is in the Uruguayan defender's future, with everything completed for a two-year contract for the centre-back. There will be an option for a third season in the agreement between the parties.



According to Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri have already filed Godin's contract in the Lega Serie A headquarters in recent weeks and informed Atletico Madrid about the negotiations, also in name of good relations between the two clubs.