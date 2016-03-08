Report: Inter evaluate hefty double swoop for the attack - the situation
26 April at 15:30Regardless of Lautaro Martinez' future, the Inter directors know that Antonio Conte needs a world-class attacking department for next season. To date, the only certainty is Romelu Lukaku, but who will be by his season next season? Today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport (via FCInterNews.it) investigates.
One of the primary targets is Dries Mertens, whose contract with Napoli will expire in the summer. By the looks of it, the contract won't be renewed, which is why Beppe Marotta are working on securing the move. However, the Belgian isn't the only striker the Nerazzurri are working on.
Per the newspaper, they have also set their sights on Timo Werner, who has a €60m release clause at RB Leipzig. The price tag isn't the biggest issue, but rather the deadline: the clause can only be exercised before the summer. Furthermore, the competition is fierce.
That said, the Nerazzurri are studying the double swoop: Mertens plus Werner. Certainly, it would bring their attack to a new level.
