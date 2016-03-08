Report: Inter eye Fiorentina’s Castrovilli in summer of 2020
22 November at 13:45Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are ready to make a move for league rivals Fiorentina’s midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli in the summer transfer window next year, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 22-year-old is being highly-rated in the football community and has been in impressive form for La Viola in the ongoing campaign.
As per the latest report, Inter are interested in signing the Italy international but will wait till the summer of 2020 to make a move for him.
