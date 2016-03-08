Report: Inter eye former Milan man for the midfield

It's no secret that Inter are looking to reinforce their midfield in January, as Conte openly has complained about the squad's depth. To make matter worse, the Nerazzurri have struggled with a few injuries in that department.

According to reports from Corriere Dello Sport, Inter have added former Milan man, Juraj Kucka, to their list of targets. As the newspaper explains, the good relationship between the San Siro side and Parma could work in favour of the deal.