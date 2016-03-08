Inter eye Lazio’s Milinkovic-Savic in January
04 October at 18:40Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are going to approach league rivals Lazio for star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Serbia international is one of the hottest property in Italian football and has been attracting interest from numerous powerhouses in European football.
It was reported in the summer that the 24-year-was very close to joining English Premier League outfit Manchester United as a potential replacement of want-away midfielder Paul Pogba, but instead he ended up staying at the club.
As per the latest development, the Milan-based club will approach Lazio to sign the 24-year-old in the January transfer window and will use the funds generated from the sale of striker Gabigol for that purpose.
It will be interesting to see if Inter will be able to get the deal done in January especially at a time when Lazio are pushing for a contract extension of the player in the near future.
